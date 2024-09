The Port of Funchal will welcome this Sunday the debut of Princess Cruises’ largest and most recent ship, the Sun Princess.

The ship arrived at Pontinha at 6 am coming from Vigo, with departure scheduled for 4 pm today, bound for Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Therefore, it will not cross paths in Funchal Bay with the Ocean Explorer, which has a stopover in Funchal and is scheduled to arrive at 7:00 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

