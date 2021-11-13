Since February, Madeira has not registered so many cases of covid-19

Since the end of February, more precisely since the 24th, there have not been so many cases of covid-19 registered in the Region on the same day. At that time, when Madeira was starting to come out of the peak of the post-Natal pandemic, 74 new cases of covid-19 had been reported.

Today, after several days with the sum of new infected people to be in the order of five dozen, the Region has 63 new infections, affecting almost all the municipalities. The exception goes to Calheta and Porto Santo.

As usual, Funchal was the municipality with the most cases, out of a total of 35. It is followed by the municipality of Câmara de Lobos with 13; Ponta do Sol had three cases; Santa Cruz, São Vicente, Porto Moniz and Ribeira Brava each had two cases; Machico and Santana each added a new infection. Added to these two new cases among non-resident citizens, infections that are still considered to be locally transmitted by regional health authorities.

North is no longer zeros

In the last week, the three municipalities in the North of Madeira have registered new cases of covid-19. In the space of seven days, Porto Moniz adds six new positive cases, São Vicente four and Santana another three. Usually, in these three municipalities, the numbers of the pandemic are more modest, mainly because they are also the localities with the lowest population density, although they have the aggravation of having an older population.

At a time when the administration of the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 is already under way, the health authorities have been calling on Madeirans to reinforce protection and safety measures, even by people who are already vaccinated, since the vaccine does not prevent infection and transmission, it just reduces the risk of serious illness.

