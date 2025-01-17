Driving license applications for Asian citizens continue to rise

Last year, the Land Mobility Institute registered a significant increase in demand for exchanging foreign driving licenses for Portuguese ones.

In 2024, the number of applications for driving licenses grew by 655.7% for individuals from the Asian continent. The majority (737) are from Bangladesh, which has even surpassed the Venezuelan contingent in this regard, as reported by the newspaper.

As you can see in the video, provided to JM, the queues at the door of the Land Mobility Institute have reached several metres in length.

Last year, 2,200 licenses were issued per month.

From Jornal Madeira

