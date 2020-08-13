Quinta Jardins do Lago, in Funchal, was again awarded with the TripAdvisor award, being, in fourth place, among the best hotels in a database with thousands of reviews. This annual award reflects “the stays with the best Worldwide rating”.

The winners of the Travelers’ Choice Awards are selected annually based on feedback from thousands of TripAdvisor members and distinguish not only through popular choices, “but those really exceptional ones that keep travelers coming back”.

On its website, Tripadvisor, the largest travel platform in the world, highlights Quinta Jardins do Lago for “a special day in a magnificent location”.

From Jornal Madeira

