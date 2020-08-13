This Thursday, two new cases of coronavirus in Madeira were confirmed: two young tourists in their 20s, one from Spain and one from France. There are still three new suspected cases.

In the last 24 hours, there are 2 new positive cases to report, so the region now has a cumulative total of 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are also reports of the identification of 3 more situations that are being studied by health authorities. These are 3 travelers identified in the screening operation underway at Madeira airport, who underwent laboratory analyzes on the spot. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. Counting to date 100 cases recovered in RAM, there are 29 cases of active infection. The 29 active cases consist of 26 imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 3 cases of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 25 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel.

Taken from Jornal Madeira