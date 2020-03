There is one more suspected case of infection with coronavirus, this time from a young woman from Estreito da Calheta, in the west of Madeira.

EMIR and the ambulance of the Madeiran Fire Brigade traveled early Tuesday evening to a private residence, in a quick and discreet procedure, transporting the young woman – who is supposed to be a student – to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where she has just checked in.

From Diário Notícias