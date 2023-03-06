TAP: GOVERNMENT SAYS IT TAKES NECESSARY DECISIONS TO “TURN THE PAGE”

The Minister of Finance defended today that the Government adopted the necessary decisions for the proper functioning of TAP and for a “turn of the page”, within the scope of the process that involved Alexandra Reis.

“The Government takes the decisions it deems necessary for the proper functioning of TAP and for a turning of the page. TAP suffered from this episode not only as a matter of legality”, pointed out the Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, who was speaking at a joint press conference with the Minister of Infrastructure, João Galamba, in Lisbon.

The General Inspection of Finance (IGF) concluded that the agreement signed for the departure of Alexandra Reis from TAP is null, said the Government, which will ask for the refund of the amounts.

The Government also decided to exonerate the chairman of the Board of Directors and the executive chairman (CEO) of TAP, Manuel Beja and Christine Ourmières-Widener, respectively.

