Another death associated with covid-19 in the Region

According to the SESARAM Hospitalisation Bulletin, published recently, there have been 187 deaths associated with covid-19 in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic. There was the death of another patient infected with the new Coronavirus in the Region recorded today.

Regarding hospitalisations, there is a decrease in the number of patients hospitalised in units dedicated to covid-19. As of midnight yesterday, 47 people were hospitalised, one less than on Friday. In Intensive Care, four patients remain.

Of these patients in Intensive Care, two are not vaccinated against covid-19 and only one is in the age group over 65 years. The remaining three are between 18 and 65 years of age.

From Diário Notícias

