The strong wind that this Monday has been buffeting some of the most exposed areas of the island of Madeira, the late afternoon of yesterday wind exceeded 100 km/h in mountainous regions, having the highest extreme value recorded at IPMA meteorological stations, until 9 pm , reached 108 km/h in Pico Alto, Funchal.

At Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, whose air operation has been very conditioned by the intensity and direction of the wind, gusts of up to 69 km/h were recorded.

From Diário Notícias

