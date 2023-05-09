CAPTAINCY EXTENDS STRONG WIND WARNING FOR MADEIRA UNTIL WEDNESDAY

The captaincy of the port of Funchal today extended the strong wind warning for the coastline of Madeira issued on Monday until 06:00am on Wednesday.

The warnings are based on the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) regarding the general weather situation (wind and sea) for the coastline.

The warning points out that the wind will continue to blow from the northeast “fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong”.

As for the swell, it will be around three meters on the north coast and up to two meters on the south.

“It is recommended that the owners and shipowners of vessels adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety”, says the captaincy in the notice.

This will probably be extended again as the week goes on, until at least Friday looking at some of the weather charts.

