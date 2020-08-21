This boy is adorable and he is full of love!

Frankie is also super unique… he has big turquoise colored eyes!

Found abandoned on the North Coast, he will be ready for a fur-ever home in a week or two.

Interested in some unconditional love?…. never an adoption fee.

Check out our Facebook page, the Friends of Four Patinhas.

São Vicente, Madeira.

If you are not ready to open your home and heart to a kitten like Frankie, consider donating dry or wet cat food, always needed… 4 Patinhas volunteers regularly feed several colonies of feral cats as well as house numerous abandoned cats and kittens.

Information about drop offs of food donations can be had by calling their Charity Shop in São Vicente, 291 846 212 located across from the Indigenous Tree Grove next to the church square or contact us on Facebook for additional options.