If you were in Funchal today, not only was it very hot with the temperature almost at 30°, you would have also noticed how quiet it was, due to it being a holiday for Funchal.

Preparations are being finalized for the commemorative spectacle of Funchal City Day.

To mark the 512th anniversary of Funchal, a concert takes place today at 9:45 pm in the Parque de Santa Catarina, which is already full, but can be followed live on RTP-Madeira.

The usual City Day 2020 concert was conceived based on the participation of local artists, supporting regional production, at a cross between modernity and tradition with the Xarabanda and Madeira Jazz Collective.

The unprecedented concert features an alignment of traditional songs with arrangements typical of jazz, performed by André Santos, Ricardo Dias, Manuel Andrade and Francisco Andrade.

From Journal Madeira