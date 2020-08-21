There are two more cases of covid-19 in the Region, detected at Madeira airport, IASAÚDE announced.

A young man in his 20s and a man in his 30s: one from the UK and one from Germany.

The same source says that there are also three more cases under study.

There are now 33 active cases, of which 32 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport. The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 140 confirmed cases

Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 23 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, 7 in their own accommodation, 2 are hospitalized in the Polyvalent Inpatient Unit dedicated to covid-19 and 1 remains in the dedicated Intensive Care Unit.

To date, 18 373 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various municipalities in the region, using the MadeiraSafeToDiscover application, 7564 of these people are under active surveillance.

From Journal Madeira