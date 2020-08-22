Five young people (four girls and one boy), aged between 18 and 25 years old, suffered early this morning (around 7:00 am), a spectacular accident on Rua do Comboio, in Funchal.
According to a source from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, there was a Sapadores ambulance, two ambulances and a vehicle for releasing the Volunteers, two Red Cross ambulances and EMIR, plus 9 men from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.
The victims’ condition has not yet been investigated, but due to the images of the crash (which even destroyed part of the roof of a house) they must have suffered multiple injuries.
All occupants were referred to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.
In an update, the driver of the car,a 21 year old male, remains in a critical condition in hospital, all others had minor injuries.