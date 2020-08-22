Five young people (four girls and one boy), aged between 18 and 25 years old, suffered early this morning (around 7:00 am), a spectacular accident on Rua do Comboio, in Funchal.

According to a source from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, there was a Sapadores ambulance, two ambulances and a vehicle for releasing the Volunteers, two Red Cross ambulances and EMIR, plus 9 men from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters.

The victims’ condition has not yet been investigated, but due to the images of the crash (which even destroyed part of the roof of a house) they must have suffered multiple injuries.

All occupants were referred to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Journal Madeira

In an update, the driver of the car,a 21 year old male, remains in a critical condition in hospital, all others had minor injuries.