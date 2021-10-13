Construction work close to Enotel and Pestana Promenade

Madeira News

Thanks to Martyn Green for these images and short videos, and the message below.

HI Tobi, a very short video taken from the lower lorry entrance, there’s another on the road above.
There’s not a great deal of noise from it at the Enotel, the Pestana next door has a double problem, the footpaths are being repaired,  the dust from the block paving cutters is going straight into the reception doors.
These will be more residential properties from the Savoy Group, looking very similar to the ones they built in Casa Branca, by the Savoy Gardens.
  1. We felt quite sad at seeing the allotments being cleared in 2019 just before covid. We know Madeira needs tourists but seeing every bit of land being built upon and having been visiting for 30years, Funchal has been changed beyond all recognition.

    1. Regarding the dust yes they have done this from the start of works.
      No health and safety to employees with noise, eyes and dust.
      Also not complying with a dust suppressant cutter with use of water.
      This is a legal requirement in UK in any public areas, this dust has silicone and creates long term problems with lungs etc.
      The next generation will be ill from silicone, similar to how asbestos was years ago when identified.
      May be different rules regarding health and safety in Portugal, or just no health and safety?

