Poor visibility at Airport

Poor visibility at AirportTobi Hughes·13th February 2023Madeira News The poor visibility today is causing a few problems at the airport. EasyJet Gatwick and TAP Lisbon are both waiting to land. This poor visibility is caused by leste, the warm air coming from North Africa.