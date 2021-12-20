BA Heathrow update.

Thanks to my friend Angie for this update from the BA Heathrow flight, that returned to Heathrow after a while waiting at Faro.

Howdy 🤠😄. Well we have all been given free B and B at the Holiday Inn Heathrow. We have shuttle bus vouchers too and refreshment vouchers for the airport. We have all had to leave our luggage in the hold and are all getting back on the plane tomorrow and have the same seats. Like for like so to speak. We have not been as yet advise of our flight time but fingers crossed Take Two works. Thank you for the weather update xx

Hopefully you will all be off early morning, and a safe landing in Madeira tomorrow. The Christmas lights are waiting for you all. 🤗 🤗 🤗

