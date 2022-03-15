FAMILY COMMITTED TO FINDING DIOGO FEARS FOR THE HEALTH OF THE BOY WHO SUFFERS FROM PSYCHOLOGICAL DISORDERS

He left home on Sunday to be with friends and never came back.

A 24-year-old young man has been missing for two days in Câmara de Lobos. The young man’s mother and cousin ask for help to find Diogo, who, according to us, is suffering from psychological disorders.

Carlos Caires, the boy’s cousin, spoke to JM and added that there was no reason why Diogo had run away of his own volition, so the family believes that another situation may have occurred.

Diogo Serrão’s relative even says that his cousin never gave any indications of this and never did anything of the kind. The fact that the missing person suffers from psychological disorders worries the family even more, who fear that the young man may have lost his orientation to the detriment of his psychological condition and may not be able to return home. Where he was last on Sunday. The young man’s mother, Paula, would have been one of the last people to see her son who left home to be with friends and, after that, nothing more was known of his whereabouts.

The family appeals to anyone who may have seen him, knows his whereabouts, or has other information, to contact the young man’s mother on 927325346 or the PSP police station in Câmara de Lobos, which is handling the case.

