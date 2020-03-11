The fire that broke out last night in the parish of Jardim da Serra and which mobilized resources from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters and Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters is still active.

The fire, which reached a considerable size, continues to burn in an area of ​​difficult access and with the possibility of evolving towards Curral das Freiras.

The latest information points to the need to maintain means on site. For this reason, the Volunteers are already replacing the firefighters who have been fighting flames since yesterday evening.

From Diário Notícias