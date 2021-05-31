Today Madeira records a case of Covid-19.

According to the Regional Health Directorate of Madeira, Madeira has only one case of Covid-19, so the region now counts 9461 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is 1 case of local transmission, associated with positive case contact. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 16 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 9211 cases recovered from COVID-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 72 deaths associated with COVID-19.

There are 178 active cases, of which 11 are imported cases and 167 are locally transmitted. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (5 people in Multipurpose Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 11 people are in isolation at a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira