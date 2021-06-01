It is considered the “most irreverent hotel of the Savoy Signature brand” and opens to the public on July 1st.

In a note sent to JM, Savoy Signature describes the sixth unit of its collection:

“The most irreverent hotel of the Savoy Signature brand welcomes travelers with a millennial spirit, contemporary and passionate about new technologies on the 1st of July. Still in a soft opening regime, the NEXT hotel, located in Funchal, is the sixth unit of the Savoy Signature collection and guarantees local experiences with international feelings.

With the Savoy Signature quality seal, NEXT represents a new step towards a disruptive stay in Madeira and presents itself with a perfect combination of design and technology. Here it will be possible for guests to connect and experience new adventures, with comfort and ease.

The NEXT has several rooms and suites, as elegant as they are functional, which have all the amenities and quality of service characteristic of Savoy Signature and were designed for travelers who do not give up their independence and who treat technology by ‘you’.

The architecture concept of RH + Arquitetos and the interior design in consortium with ISWORKROOM idealized a space with exposed concrete columns and walls, open ceilings with industrial finish and art installations that promise to make ‘shoot’ photos and generate many instagramable moments ‘ . In addition to overcoming barriers through technology, there are added those that the design unfolds, in a bet that in the rooms is reflected in the lack of closets and in an open space concept.

Inserted in a privileged area of ​​Funchal, perfect for discovering the city center on foot, with lots of entertainment, close to the cruise port, NEXT is located just 20 minutes by car from Cristiano Ronaldo international airport. With an investment of 30 million euros, this new unit implies the creation of 50 new jobs. The official opening of the NEXT hotel will take place on July 19th.

IRREVERENT EXPERIENCES

Lobby

The NEXT lobby is the gateway to a parallel universe of freshness, animation and personalization, available 24 hours a day, where it is possible to do a self check-in at the bar, without complications.

Access to the sea and salt water pool

The sea breeze meets the senses in exactly the same way that guests connect with themselves. This space allows you to meditate at sunrise or sunset, do stand up yoga or biodance.

Rooftop with solarium and swimming pool

On the 11th floor, a captivating swimming pool with a sound system that allows you to listen to music under water.

STIMULATE BODY AND MIND

Refresh Spa

When relaxing and enjoying tranquility, NEXT proposes the Refresh Spa, in a space that follows the entire guideline of the hotel and combines high technology with the best treatments, in a proposal that invites you to fully explore nature in a diversity between land and sea and that will combine various treatments and moments of relaxation such as yoga in the forest, stand paddle yoga.

NEXT Gym

In order for guests to keep their pace, with virtual or face-to-face classes, the NEXT Gym allows different types of training. In addition to the treadmill, elliptical, bicycles or oars, here you can practice yoga and pilates to relax your muscles and mind. This space has the latest equipment from the Technogym brand, the multi-station training Plurima Wall and the TRX equipment, among other accessories.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Recharge Bar & Restaurant

The island’s ancestry and exoticism will be highlighted in the Recharge Bar & Restaurant, where breakfast will be served. With a unique view and a welcoming atmosphere, this space will give priority to regional ingredients and local products, with a Hawaiian inspiration and based on the cultural bridge between this destination and Madeira. Attentive to current trends, the executive chef at Savoy Signature, Carlos Gonçalves, will also include several healthy and organic proposals. The hotel’s pool bar will also be an authentic invitation to travel to Hawaii. The menu will be composed of suggestions of gastronomy from Hawaii – characterized by balanced, fresh and simple delicacies with most of the products in common with Madeira – and suggestions of food characteristic of a bar, such as sandwiches or hamburgers.

Network Bar

Local community and sharing, art and culture, work and leisure, gaming and arcade , events, networking , trends and even warm ups with virtual DJs. All of this is available at the Network Bar, in the lobby, 24 hours a day in a coffee house setting . In this space, it will also be possible for those who choose the “Room Only” rate to buy their breakfast in the “Grab and Go” format.

Cloud Bar (rooftop)

The Cloud Bar is a relaxed place with live music, themed nights, memorable parties (sunsets) with Dj, for locals and guests, with a 360 panoramic view of Funchal bay. Here it is also possible to enjoy some light meals. They accompany light and fresh drinks, juices, teas, herbal teas and signature cocktails that are true innovations.

INNOVATION FOR MAXIMUM CONNECTION

App means more autonomy

This is the digital experience that will simplify your needs and desires, removing any complications during your stay. In this case, expectation corresponds to reality: a comfortable stay at a distance from a smartphone.

Network Lounge

Considered a haven for digital nomads, technology combines with contemporary design and a variety of areas to think of those who choose to work at a distance, with all the necessary conditions to work with maximum comfort. This is also the perfect spot for events and presentations loaded with news and trends, in ON mode 24 hours a day.

Huddle Auditorium

With an area for accreditation or coffee breaks , the Huddle Auditorium has a capacity for 100 people. To make everything more dynamic and interactive: 1 video projector and 4 scenic projectors with all available home automation, sound intensity regulation and lighting control with KNX.

From Jornal Madeira