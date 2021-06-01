  • Home
It is considered the “most irreverent hotel of the Savoy Signature brand” and opens to the public on July 1st.

In a note sent to JM, Savoy Signature describes the sixth unit of its collection:

“The most irreverent hotel of the Savoy Signature brand welcomes travelers with a millennial spirit, contemporary and passionate about new technologies on the 1st of July. Still in a soft opening regime, the NEXT hotel, located in Funchal, is the sixth unit of the Savoy Signature collection and guarantees local experiences with international feelings.

With the Savoy Signature quality seal, NEXT represents a new step towards a disruptive stay in Madeira and presents itself with a perfect combination of design and technology. Here it will be possible for guests to connect and experience new adventures, with comfort and ease.

The NEXT has several rooms and suites, as elegant as they are functional, which have all the amenities and quality of service characteristic of Savoy Signature and were designed for travelers who do not give up their independence and who treat technology by ‘you’.

The architecture concept of RH + Arquitetos and the interior design in consortium with ISWORKROOM idealized a space with exposed concrete columns and walls, open ceilings with industrial finish and art installations that promise to make ‘shoot’ photos and generate many instagramable moments  . In addition to overcoming barriers through technology, there are added those that the design unfolds, in a bet that in the rooms is reflected in the lack of closets and in an open space concept.

Inserted in a privileged area of ​​Funchal, perfect for discovering the city center on foot, with lots of entertainment, close to the cruise port, NEXT is located just 20 minutes by car from Cristiano Ronaldo international airport. With an investment of 30 million euros, this new unit implies the creation of 50 new jobs. The official opening of the NEXT hotel will take place on July 19th.

IRREVERENT EXPERIENCES

Lobby

The NEXT lobby is the gateway to a parallel universe of freshness, animation and personalization, available 24 hours a day, where it is possible to do a self check-in at the bar, without complications.

Access to the sea and salt water pool

The sea breeze meets the senses in exactly the same way that guests connect with themselves. This space allows you to meditate at sunrise or sunset, do stand up yoga or biodance.

Rooftop with solarium and swimming pool

On the 11th floor, a captivating swimming pool with a sound system that allows you to listen to music under water.

STIMULATE BODY AND MIND

Refresh Spa

When relaxing and enjoying tranquility, NEXT proposes the Refresh Spa, in a space that follows the entire guideline of the hotel and combines high technology with the best treatments, in a proposal that invites you to fully explore nature in a diversity between land and sea and that will combine various treatments and moments of relaxation such as yoga in the forest, stand paddle yoga.

NEXT Gym

In order for guests to keep their pace, with virtual or face-to-face classes, the NEXT Gym allows different types of training. In addition to the treadmill, elliptical, bicycles or oars, here you can practice yoga and pilates to relax your muscles and mind. This space has the latest equipment from the Technogym brand, the multi-station training Plurima Wall and the TRX equipment, among other accessories.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Recharge Bar & Restaurant

The island’s ancestry and exoticism will be highlighted in the Recharge Bar & Restaurant, where breakfast will be served. With a unique view and a welcoming atmosphere, this space will give priority to regional ingredients and local products, with a Hawaiian inspiration and based on the cultural bridge between this destination and Madeira. Attentive to current trends, the executive chef at Savoy Signature, Carlos Gonçalves, will also include several healthy and organic proposals. The hotel’s pool bar will also be an authentic invitation to travel to Hawaii. The menu will be composed of suggestions of gastronomy from Hawaii – characterized by balanced, fresh and simple delicacies with most of the products in common with Madeira – and suggestions of food characteristic of a bar, such as sandwiches or hamburgers.

Network Bar

Local community and sharing, art and culture, work and leisure, gaming and arcade , events, networking , trends and even warm ups with virtual DJs. All of this is available at the Network Bar, in the lobby, 24 hours a day in a coffee house setting . In this space, it will also be possible for those who choose the “Room Only” rate to buy their breakfast in the “Grab and Go” format.

Cloud Bar (rooftop)

The Cloud Bar is a relaxed place with live music, themed nights, memorable parties (sunsets) with Dj, for locals and guests, with a 360 panoramic view of Funchal bay. Here it is also possible to enjoy some light meals. They accompany light and fresh drinks, juices, teas, herbal teas and signature cocktails that are true innovations.

INNOVATION FOR MAXIMUM CONNECTION

App means more autonomy

This is the digital experience that will simplify your needs and desires, removing any complications during your stay. In this case, expectation corresponds to reality: a comfortable stay at a distance from a smartphone.

Network Lounge

Considered a haven for digital nomads, technology combines with contemporary design and a variety of areas to think of those who choose to work at a distance, with all the necessary conditions to work with maximum comfort. This is also the perfect spot for events and presentations loaded with news and trends, in ON mode 24 hours a day.

Huddle Auditorium

With an area for accreditation or coffee breaks , the Huddle Auditorium has a capacity for 100 people. To make everything more dynamic and interactive: 1 video projector and 4 scenic projectors with all available home automation, sound intensity regulation and lighting control with KNX.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

16 Responses

  1. Maggie B Reply

    Sounds like one for this septuagenarian to avoid! Who wants a ‘disruptive’ stay — something lost in translation here I think. And the very thought of no ‘closets’. No thanks! Hope the young for whom this is designed will want to come.

      • Christine Reply

        It’s the old Madeira Regency Club (Timeshare) on the front next to the Royal Savoy,

  3. Jill Platts Reply

    Whilst in Madeira last October there were many discussions about the treatment of timeshare owners at this hotel and the Royal Savoy which is also being refurbished. Most had been offered apartments in the Savoy Palace but if they wanted to keep their timeshare in the original property they had to pay much more money.
    Really hope Pestana never do this sort of thing.

    • Chris Reply

      Most Timeshare owners were forced out as they were facing £2,600 per week owned refurbishment plus double maintenance fees per week, our apartments were cut in half and we no longer owned what we had originally bought so my £26k investment is worth nothing now. yes we were offered a room in the other savoy hotel but this was at a huge premium which we could ill afford so we had no choice but to hand it back and lose out of our perpetuity ownership

  6. Graham Hewitt Reply

    I wonder what the UK shopping chain called Next thinks about the hotel having the same name.

  7. Jon Parsons Reply

    Hope they’ve sorted the busy/noisy road at the front and fixed the smelly drains = bridge/lifts to pool area over the road….

  8. Robert V. Reply

    Old or young, who would want to stay in an ‘irreverent’ hotel? Who, or what is being blasphemed by this hotel? Is it the absence of closets and the exposed concrete columns and walls, and the ‘open’ ceilings that are a spit in the face at more ‘conventional’ hotels? What on earth are ‘open ceilings’ anyway? Are they open to the elements?–in which case I certainly don’t want to be rained on while I’m trying to sleep.

    I’ll give this hotel, with its ‘industrial finish’, a miss.

  9. Nicholas Hanison Reply

    The whole idea sounds awful but it seems like Madeira trying to attract a different type of visitor
    In fact after returning a week ago after being stranded at the Beach Club for six months with my 94 year old mother due to the flight ban noticed many arrivals at the Carlton On 17 May were the tattoo brigade and someone asked me where the beach was !
    Ha a Madeira a policy now a policy of dumbing down
    I really hope not as such a special place

  10. Tim Reply

    I agree Jon. The smell of the drains at 11pm and the motorbikes that hack down, will add a certain ambiance to a two week stay.

  11. Cef Reply

    Let´s hope it is the bad translation into English that makes this place sound like pretentious crap… even for footloose hipsters.

