PARAGLIDER CRASHED IN PAUL DO MAR AND WAS RESCUED SEVEN HOURS LATER

A German paraglider crashed Tuesday afternoon on the escarpment overlooking Paul do Mar and was only rescued this morning.
The Calheta Volunteer Firefighters were alerted to the occurrence at 5:49 pm yesterday and mobilized 16 crew and five vehicles to the scene.
The paraglider was trapped in an area of difficult access, so the firefighters were only able to reach him in the early hours. According to a source at the corporation, the delicate rescue operation ended around 1:30 am.
The individual was well, without injuries, thus refusing to be transported to the health center.