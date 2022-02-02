PARAGLIDER CRASHED IN PAUL DO MAR AND WAS RESCUED SEVEN HOURS LATER

A German paraglider crashed Tuesday afternoon on the escarpment overlooking Paul do Mar and was only rescued this morning.

The Calheta Volunteer Firefighters were alerted to the occurrence at 5:49 pm yesterday and mobilized 16 crew and five vehicles to the scene.

The paraglider was trapped in an area of ​​difficult access, so the firefighters were only able to reach him in the early hours. According to a source at the corporation, the delicate rescue operation ended around 1:30 am.

The individual was well, without injuries, thus refusing to be transported to the health center.

