An accident on the expressway this evening is causing heavy traffic and a long traffic jam.

At this time, there is little info about the accident, what is known is one of the vehicles involved in the accident has overturned.

The accident occurred towards the bridge [Funchal-Câmara de Lobos], near the exit to Santo António, in Funchal.

For now, it is unknown if there are personal injuries.

From Jornal Madeira

