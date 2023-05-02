Historic sailboat Santa Maria Manuela in the port of Funchal

The Portuguese sailboat Santa Maria Manuela is making a two-day stopover in Porto do Funchal.

The Santa Maria Manuela arrived in Madeiran waters Monday and should continue its journey today, heading to the port of Casablanca.

The historic ship was built 86 years ago, in 1937, by Companhia União Fabril. The vessel, 62.64 meters long and 9.9 meters wide, was commissioned by Vasco Albuquerque d’Orey, owner of Empresa de Pesca de Viana. The ship was named after the ship owner’s wife, Maria Manuela.

In recent decades, the ship has undergone a number of structural changes. Since 2016, the sailboat Santa Maria Manuela belongs to the Jerónimo Martins Group, and is currently used for maritime tourism and training of sailors.

In addition to the historic Portuguese sailing ship, the Port of Funchal also hosts the stopover of the World Explorer cruise ship.

Like this: Like Loading...