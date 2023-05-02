“IT’S JUST DIRT, IT’S NOT S#@T”, STRESSES RUI CORTEZ

Rui Cortez, administrator of FrenteMar Funchal, reacted a moment ago to the news that JM advanced this afternoon, here , regarding the poor appearance of the sea in the Praia Formosa area.

Regarding this fact, the administrator of FrenteMar maintained that this aspect of the water is a phenomenon that occurs several times, which coincides with the times when the sea is rough, thus causing the lifting of the land at the bottom.

“It’s just dirt, it’s not s#*t”, he added in the case of Praia Formosa, refraining, however he also commented on the dirt situation at Doca do Cavacas. On this subject, Rui Cortez assured that it was a subject on which the Regional Directorate for the Environment would pronounce in due course, making a point of emphasizing that both situations, in Praia Formosa and Doca do Cavacas, “are different”.

From Jornal Madeira

So that means it could well be s#*t at Doca do Cavacas…. 🙄🙄🙄

