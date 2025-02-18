Forest firefighters from the Canary Islands come to learn about the reality of Madeira

Madeira will receive, next week, a Forest Fire Intervention and Reinforcement Team (EIRIF) from the Government of the Canary Islands.

This working day follows on from a previous exchange, held in April 2023, when members of the Region’s Forest Firefighters teams and technicians from the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) travelled to La Palma.

The main objective of this meeting is to “promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the management and protection of forest areas within the scope of preventing and fighting forest fires”, says the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment.

During the days they will be in the Region, the delegation of 11 members will visit some sites that have been intervened by the IFCN, namely Caminho dos Pretos, where the projects implemented in that area will be presented. There will also be several programmed initiatives that will take place in various areas of the mountains of our Region.

It is expected that this team of firefighters from the Canary Islands will also be able to integrate some of the work planned by the Firefighters of the Region, such as controlled fire.

For the president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, this is the culmination of work that has been planned for some time.

“This working visit is part of a process that began in 2023. The arrival of these professionals in our Region will be important in terms of exchanging experiences and sharing knowledge, while at the same time we will have the opportunity to showcase our entire fire-fighting network and showcase all the work carried out in terms of prevention”, said the person in charge.

From Jornal Madeira

