North coast of Madeira and Porto Santo under orange warning due to rough seas

The northern coast of Madeira and Porto Santo are under an orange warning due to rough seas until midnight on 19 February, tomorrow. After this period, the warning will change to yellow and should remain in force until 12:00 on the same day.

According to a new update from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), waves between 5 and 6 meters are expected from the Northwest, some of these can be up to 8 meters.

The southern coast of Madeira is under a yellow warning until 6:00 am on February 19, tomorrow. According to the IPMA, waves from the southwest between 4 and 5 meters are expected in the western part.

From Diário Notícias

