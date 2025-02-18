Caldeirão Verde walking trail reopens in full

A large landslide at the beginning of December last year has limited access to that location since then.

The classified hiking trail of Levada do Caldeirão Verde (PR9 – Levada do Caldeirão Verde) has reopened in full, as already announced by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN).

This trail, which is one of the most popular among tourists and residents, has been restricted since the beginning of December last year, following several landslides, some of them very large, which made it impossible to complete the route between Queimadas and Caldeirão Verde.

Initially, the entire route was closed, but was then partially reopened between Queimadas and the junction with Vereda da Ilha (PR 1.1), at kilometre 4.5 (out of a total of 6.5 in one direction). It is now possible to walk the entire route again, always following the levada of the same name, a canal that dates back to the early 20th century.

Access to Caldeirão do Inferno has been restricted for more than two years, a route that, according to last year’s diploma, continues to appear on the list of classified walking trails.

In the information provided by IFCN, the following routes are considered closed:

PR 1.3 Encumeada Path

PR 4 Levada do Barreiro

PR 7 Levada do Moinho

PR 12 Royal Road of Encumeada

PR 19 Royal Way of Paul do Mar

PR 20 Jardim do Mar Trail

PR 23 Watermill Levada

PR 27 Plateau Glacier

PR 28 Levada da Rocha Vermelha.

Of these, four are closed following the major fire in August last year and another due to the fire in October 2023. Levada da Azenha and Vereda do Jardim do Mar have been closed for several years.

