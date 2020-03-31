Airport stores go into ‘lay-off’ and are not expected to open in May.

At this moment only Burguer King and a Dutty Free store are open at Madeira Airport. All other stores and dining spaces are closed during the month of April.

Contacted by JM, the car rental companies are also open at the airport. Although they no longer have tourists as customers, the ‘rent-a-car’ must be open in case they have to deliver, at the request of the insurers, replacement vehicles in case of breakdown or car accident.

From JM