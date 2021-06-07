  • Home
Madeira registers this Friday 7 new cases and 17 recovered cases.

“There are 7 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 9493 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 7 cases of local transmission, mostly already associated with contacts of positive cases.

The Region now has 140 active cases.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. There are currently 17 more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 9281 recovered cases of COVID-19”, can be read in the communiqué sent to the newsroom.

It should also be remembered that the Region totals 72 deaths associated with covid-19.

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. David Clifford Reply

    Here’s a really rough calculation off the top my head. Scotland reported around 1000 cases today.
    Madeira reported 7 cases. Let’s say Scotland has roughly 6 million population and Madeira 250000.
    If Madeira had the same population today’s figure would be roughly 168.
    168 against 1000? and wee Nicola along with the other 3 so called nation’s reckon Madeira is not a safe country.
    Absolutely BONKERS!!

  2. Russell Keeley Reply

    … As “predicted” by comments 3-4 weeks ago Cases increase again due to football celebrations, Influx of tourists and people not wearing masks (properly) … So what happened ??? …

