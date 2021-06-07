Madeira registers this Friday 7 new cases and 17 recovered cases.

“There are 7 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 9493 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 7 cases of local transmission, mostly already associated with contacts of positive cases.

The Region now has 140 active cases.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. There are currently 17 more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 9281 recovered cases of COVID-19”, can be read in the communiqué sent to the newsroom.

It should also be remembered that the Region totals 72 deaths associated with covid-19.