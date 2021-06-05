VOA is the latest single from the band of brothers Nelson and Sérgio, the Anjos.(Angels)

It is, in the words of the two singers: “… the most extraordinary and challenging music we’ve recorded to date…“, maybe because the poem they both built was written in the middle of a pandemic and represents what has to be the motto for a “New World” that we will all find and for which we will all have to reinvent ourselves, as if “born from the ashes and FLYING”.

The video recorded in Madeira, shows scenes from Fanal, Seixal, Lagoa do Vento, Fajã das Padres and the peaks.