A person, in their 20s, was injured, moments ago, in an accident in the Quinta Grande tunnel, in the direction of Funchal-Campanário.

The Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters went to the scene with an ambulance to assist the victim who had minor injuries and was already out of the car.

It is not yet known whether there are more people inside the vehicle.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...