The landscape of just over a week ago has been replaced by ash and smoke, in a scene of devastation caused by the fires that swept through the Region.

On social media, several images have been circulating showing the state in which the flames left the mountains, and in a recently published video, triathletes can be seen running in the Relvinha area, in Curral das Freiras, on a route that is completely covered by a black blanket of destruction.

