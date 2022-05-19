Miro Freitas, João Canada and Dj Sil at Arraial das Casas do Povo

Three years after the first edition, Arraial das Casas do Povo returns to Cais 8, in Funchal, on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of June. The covid-19 pandemic led to the suspension of this event in 2020 and 2021, now returning with great excitement.

According to a note sent to the Media by ACAPORAMA – Associação de Casas do Povo of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, the 37 Casas do Povo will have “many flavors and gastronomy available to the population”, with more than 30 musical groups expected to perform, most of them allocated to the Casas do Povo, which will “show customs and traditions, with lots of musical entertainment”.

In a joint organization of ACAPORAMA and the Association for the Development of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (ADRAMA), with the support of the Regional Government, the event seeks to “recreate the atmosphere of a true Madeiran village, in the center of the city, and show visitors what of the best that the Casas do Povo in our Region do, in terms of gastronomy, traditional handicrafts and folklore”, highlighted Sérgio Oliveira, President of ACAPORAMA.

Henrique Silva, president of ADRAMA, invites “everyone to visit Pier 8, on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of June and experience the true atmosphere of a Madeiran festival, without forgetting the bolo do caco, homemade bread, poncha and traditional candy necklaces”, highlighted the official.

The program for this event starts on Thursday, June 2nd and officially opens at 6:30 pm. The Youth Coral Group of Casa do Povo do Curral das Freiras will sing the regional and national anthems. On this first day, there will also be a lot of music, performed by several bands, and the entertainment ends at midnight.

The following day, Friday, the festivities start at 5 pm and end at 1 am, with a performance by DJ SIL.

On Saturday, June 4th, the last day of the event, the doors open earlier, at 2:30 pm, with the group of traditional dances and songs from Casa do Povo de Água de Pena starting the moments of entertainment that will take place throughout the day. . Note also for the closing concert by the singer Miro Freitas, at 11 pm and musical entertainment with DJ João Canada until 2 am.

From Diário Notícias

