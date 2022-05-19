Zest Car Rental – Which? Recommended Provider 2022

For the fifth year in a row Zest Car Rental has been declared as the Which? Recommended Car Hire Broker in the Which? Travel magazine’s annual report! We’re the one and only Which? Recommended car hire broker that provides our customers with excellent and hassle-free services.

Last summer when car rental prices went crazy in Madeira Zest were coming up with the best prices, and being a family run business in the UK, they also had great customer service.

Prices are still very high in the peak times in Madeira and if you plan to book a car for the summer you may have left it to late, or will pay well over the top. Christmas and New Year is also getting heavily booked, so it’s well worth booking now if you plan to have a car over this time while in Madeira, or anywhere in the world.

It’s no secret that throughout the past year the car rental industry has had smaller fleets compared to their former pre-pandemic numbers. Zest has made efforts to continue looking out for their customer base amidst the rising prices and falling availability.

With free cancellation up to 48 hours before collection and our book now & pay later policy, we are proven to be the car rental broker you can trust. Our service has allowed us to stay top of the Which? Recommended Car Hire Broker table for the past decade!

