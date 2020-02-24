The Firemen of Ribeira Brava and Ponta de Sol are currently fighting two fires that are still very active.

According to a source from the firefighters, the two fires started this afternoon, both in the municipality of Ponta de Sol. In the fight against flames are ten fighters with four forest fire fighting vehicles (VFCI).

The most worrying situation is, at this time, at the Quebradas site, where flames are consuming the bush and forest area, a few kilometers from the residences.

The high temperatures and wind are also hampering the operations of the fire crews.

