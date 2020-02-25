It’s a public holiday today, and the weather looks great for all to enjoy.

Sky will be generally clear, increasing in cloudiness in the northern slopes and in Porto Santo from the afternoon. Light to moderate wind (up to 30 km / h) from the east quadrant, with the possibility of reduced visibility due to dust until late morning and a small drop in temperature, more significant in the southern slopes of Madeira. This is the forecast of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

In Funchal, little cloudy sky and light wind with the possibility of reduced visibility due to dust until late morning, in addition to a small drop in temperature.

State of the sea: North Coast: North waves measuring 1.5 to 2 meters. South Coast: Waves from the south quadrant with 1 meter. Sea water temperature: 19ºC.

Funchal will have a maximum temperature of 24ºC and a minimum of 17ºC. In Porto Santo, maximum of 19ºC and minimum of 14ºC.

Photos I took yesterday of the sand over Funchal.