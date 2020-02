Last night we went to see the Carnival in Câmara de Lobos, and it was totally fantastic.

All the same troupes as the Funchal Carnival, then after they all gathered in the centre around the Poncha bars, and a DJ was playing till 6am.

The atmosphere was amazing, and I preferred this to the carnival in Funchal. It was such a shame to not see so many tourists, but if you are here for Carnival next year then put this on the list.

Below are a few photos and videos.