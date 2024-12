The Prime Minister will spend New Year’s Eve in Madeira. The timing of his return to the UK remains unknown.

The trip was made discreetly, and he has brought his own security with him.

According to DIÁRIO’s findings from government sources, the trip will not include official meetings with regional entities.

Keir Starmer, a lawyer by profession and leader of the British Labour Party, was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in July 2024.

From Diário Notícias

