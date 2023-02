Although it’s a very calm still morning here in Caniço de Baixo with the sun shining, the wind on the far Eastern side continues to affect flights landing.

3 flights from the mainland have been circling in the skies for a while now, but as I type TAP from Porto has just managed to land and a while before that Ryanair from Porto also landed.

The wind is not expected to improve today, probably the other way and increase slightly.

