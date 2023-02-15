Access to Pico do Areeiro has already been closed due to snowfall

Road access to Pico do Areeiro has already been closed.

Information from the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, which oversees the Regional Directorate for Roads, is that the ER 202, between Poço da Neve and Pico do Areeiro, is already closed because of the snow.

People wishing to go to the mountains to see the snow are warned that from the gate located below the Poço da Neve, they cannot pass by car.

Incidentally, given the accumulation of snow predicted by the IPMA and already visible in the photographs that have reached us, it is really inadvisable to access the highest peaks if you are not equipped with adequate equipment.

From Diário Notícias

