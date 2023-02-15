Wind has caused delays and diverged flights at Madeira Airport

The wind continues to blow strongly this morning in Santa Cruz, which caused another flight to divert.

The plane from Heathrow (London), belonging to Brithish Airways, which should have arrived at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport at 11:15 am, was unable to land and ended up being diverted to Porto Santo Airport.

This is already the second flight that was diverted this Wednesday morning, in which the Region is under yellow warning due to strong wind and snowfall. Also this morning, as reported by DIÁRIO, Ryanair flight FR 045, which was supposed to take off at 5:30 am to London (Stansted) was cancelled.

There have also been several delays, both in departures and arrivals.

As for the average wind recorded in the last hour (at 12:30 pm), it increased in intensity to 58 km/h, from the east quadrant, therefore it remains above the limit established for air operations at Madeira Airport. Regarding the maximum gust recorded at the Madeira Airport meteorological station, it was, until this moment, 67 km/h.

Madeira is, since 9:12 am this Wednesday, under yellow warning due to strong wind. The IPMA predicts strong wind from the North/Northeast, with gusts of up to 85 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

