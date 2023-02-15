Skilled young people in Madeira are only “unemployed by choice”

Young people with higher education from the Autonomous Region of Madeira “if they are unemployed it is only by choice”, said this Wednesday, February 15, the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

On the sidelines of a visit to the 9th edition of the UMa Employability Forum, the official guaranteed that currently “all qualified young people have a very good job offer base”, both in the Region and abroad.

At the moment, qualified young people who are unemployed in the Madeira archipelago “are very few”, said Albuquerque.

From Diário Notícias

