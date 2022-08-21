Funchal City Day

Funchal celebrates its 514th anniversary of becoming a city, starting at 9:30 am, in Praça do Município, with hymns and flag-raising. The program continues with a solemn mass at the Colégio Church at 10:00 am. The commemorative session is scheduled at 11:15 am, in the Municipal Assembly room, followed by the delivery of merit medals.

– The 18th edition of the Emigrant’s Day, in the parish of Ilha, begins with the mass to Nossa Senhora do Rosário, in the parish church at 9:30 am. There will also be in the parish hall, a debate on the theme “Tools that position a territory”, and the presentation of the book “The return of those who never left – Memories and Stories of the Emigration of São Roque do Faial”. Starting at 4:30 pm, the Rochão Folklore Group, the duo Sandra & Ricardo, the Xarabanda, Catarina Melim & Banda, 4Litro & Banda, Fitness Team will pass through the stage and the program ends with DJ Hugo Basílio.

– The ‘Battle of the Bands’ event with regional bands starts at 18:30 at Barreirinha Bar Café.

– From 19:00, the Caniço Gastronomic Festival continues, this celebrates through to Tuesday evening.

– Tonight, at 9.30 pm, in Largo das Palmeiras, Porto Santo, the folklore group from Spain, GF El Despertar Cedillo, will perform.

From Jornal Madeira

