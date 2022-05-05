SWEDES ARE AMONG THE 10 NATIONALITIES THAT MOST VISIT MADEIRA

Sweden has a population similar to Portugal – just over 10 million residents –, however, its GDP per capita is close to 51 thousand euros (in 2021), which is almost two and a half times the Portuguese GDP per capita ( 21 thousand euros).

This financial comfort helps to explain why the Scandinavian country is among the 10 nationalities that most make tourism in Madeira. Before the pandemic, “6,000 to 8,000 a month” traveled to the Region, brought by Swedish airlines operating to the island. But covid-19 changed the dynamics. Today, charters from international operators ensure the connection between the two territories, with the discomfort of flights being suspended in the summer, forcing passengers to have to make a stopover in Lisbon.

According to the Swedish honorary consul in Madeira, Nuno Paulino, who today, together with Ambassador Helena Pilsas, welcomed a group of guests at the opening ceremony of the Consulate in Madeira, the community of Swedes residing on the island is from 100 to 150 people. To these are added other fellow citizens who maintain their tax residency in Sweden, but who live among us for three to five months a year. And now, with the expansion of digital nomads, the consular representation also detects the presence of more young people.

The consular representation in Madeira is located on the 2nd floor of the Arriaga Building in Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...