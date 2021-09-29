Flower Show Tickets on Sale

Anyone wanting to sit on one of the stands to see the Flower Festival Parade on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tourist Information Office on Avenida Arriaga, No. 18, on the following days:

27, 28, 29, 30 September from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm;

October 1st from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm;

October 2nd from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm;

October 3rd from 9am to 12pm.

Please note I believe that anyone on the stands will need a rapid covid test before the parade. I have no prices for the tickets, but they are normally 30-35 euros.

