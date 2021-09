The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning for the south coast of Madeira Island, for this Wednesday, the 29th of September, due to the wind.

According to WFP forecasts, it will blow from the Northeast moderate to strong, sometimes with gusts of up to 70 km/h in the extreme east and west of the island.

The notice is in effect until 6 pm tomorrow, September 30th.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...