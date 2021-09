Seismographs from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) registered, last night, an earthquake southwest of Ribeira Brava.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.5 on the Richter scale and occurred at 8:39 pm on Tuesday, September 28th.

This was not, however, the first shock, registered yesterday by the IPMA. At 8:01 am, an earthquake measuring 2.0 on the Richter scale occurred, 2km deep, off Câmara de Lobos.

None of the shocks will have been felt by the population.

From Diário Notícias

