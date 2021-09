The beach is named by Sapo Viagens as one of the 20 best black sand beaches in the world.

The list drawn up by that portal, places the Madeiran beach on a list which includes beaches in Iceland, Tahiti, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Martinique, Indonesia, Greece, among other destinations.

In addition to Seixal beach, there are two more Portuguese beaches in the list of the best black sand beaches in the world, for Sapo Viagens, both in São Miguel, Azores

