Senhor Dos Milagres – Lord of Miracles. Machico

Thanks to Mari Lippig for this nice write up about the festival in Machico last night.

In Machico last night the Senhor Dos Milagres – Lord of Miracles, celebration is unfolding. Late afternoon a procession started at Funchal’s Church of Nossa Senhora do Monte. The revered Crucifix of Senhor Dos Milagres travels to Machico’s 15th-century church, a site of historical and spiritual significance.

Parishioners carry candles and torches, casting a soft glow over the procession. This pilgrimage honors the crucifix’s miraculous emergence from a 16th-century storm, symbolizing local faith and divine protection.

The church resonates with holy music and singing. This celebration holds deep spiritual meaning for the people of Machico, symbolizing faith, tradition, and community spirit. It commemorates the miraculous events of the Lord of Miracles, representing divine intervention and blessings. The night becomes a heartfelt invocation for future miracles, with prayers whispered into the starlit sky. As gentle waves kiss the shore, you feel, there’s a shared hope that these prayers find their way to fulfillment.

Meanwhile down by the waterfront, the vibrant energy is palpable, with families gathered to savor the local culinary delights — the sizzling aroma of grilled chicken and the spices of espatada fill the air, mingling with the distinct scent of freshly baked bolo de caco. Laughter rings out as children delight in their merry-go-round rides, while some locals take to singing traditional songs that float on the sea breeze.

Tonight, Machico is a true melting pot, where spirituality, candlelight, culinary delights, and community come together to create a truly ‘enlightening’ experience!

Mari Lippig Singewald.

